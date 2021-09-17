Cherokee Nation ramps up $22.5M housing replacement, repair initiative for Cherokee elders

The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation is ramping up a $22.5 million total investment to repair or build replacement homes that will improve the lives of Cherokee elders and support a wave of job growth throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The first wave of the recent bids is replacing or repairing nearly 80 homes belonging to Cherokee elders like 90-year-old veteran Selbert Taylor, of Pryor, whose 116-year-old home was recently replaced as part of the housing initiative. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and other tribal leaders visited Taylor’s new home on Thursday in Pryor.