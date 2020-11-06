Cherokee Nation rapid testing efforts protecting Sequoyah students, staff

October 15, 2020 Sequoyah Schools staff training on Abbott rapid tests for returning back to school October 19. ó Cherokee Nation Health Services received 6,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid test as part of a 300,000 test distribution from the Indian Health Service (IHS). IHS received the Abbott BinaxNOW tests from the Department of Health and Human Services to support COVID-19 testing in rural and tribal communities. The allocated tests will be strategically deployed throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The BinaxNOW uses nasal swabs to test for the presence of the COVID-19 virus and can provide results in 15 minutes. The test is simple to use, inexpensive, and can be easily administered by medical personnel or trained operators in certain non-clinical environments.† The BinaxNOW does not require any laboratory machinery; the test is run on a card that is about the size of a credit card.