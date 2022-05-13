Cherokee Nation Red Wing awarded share of Navy contract

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 9: Cherokee Nation Red Wing LLC, of Tulsa was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $346,526,131 for product and management integration support, to include program management and logistics support services for the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of specified weapons systems, system of systems, sub-systems, and support equipment for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) program offices, Echelon III /IV commands, and NAVAIR Sustainment Group departments. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (80%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (20%).The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
