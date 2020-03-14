TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is taking steps to keep its community safe. The Cherokee word for respect is ᎤᏬᎯᏳᎯ, and the Cherokee Nation is upholding these values in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this effort, many Cherokee Nation-related events have been postponed both locally and at-large.
The Cherokee Nation will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and update the public of postponed or canceled activities as needed on www.Anadisgoi.com and on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page.
At this time, the following events are being postponed:
March 14 – Artist showcase at the Cherokee National History Museum.
March 14 – “American Indians in Major League Baseball: The First Fifty Years” exclusive discussion.
March 16 – Tribal Council meeting and committee meetings.
March 19 – Spring break make-and-takes and Cherokee Nation museums.
March 19 – Cherokee Nation Youth Summit.
March 19 – Adult resident and youth development activities at Oaks Senior Nutrition Center.
March 21 – Cherokee Family Research Center’s genealogy workshop.
March 24 – Adult resident activity at Lost City Community Building in Hulbert.
March 24 – Youth development activity at Talking Leaves Job Corps in Tahlequah.
March 24-26 – 2020 Oklahoma Johnson-O’Malley Conference.
March 26 – Tribal Council committee meetings.
April 9 – Cherokee Speakers Bureau meeting.
