TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation will host several events in the month of August, including an Inauguration & Swearing-In Ceremony, an annual stickball tournament, a ribbon skirt demonstration, and three gatherings for at-large citizens living in Oregon, Washington state and Oklahoma City areas.
August 2
Looking for a job with the Cherokee Nation? Cherokee Nation Human Resources will be conducting open job interviews from 10 a.m. to noon in Nowata at the Will Rogers Health Center, 1020 Lenape Drive. A range of positions are open, and all interested candidates are encouraged to attend. While a résumé is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged to bring one along. For more information, please contact Human Resources by calling 918-772-4278 or by emailing penny-holmes@cherokee.org.
August 3
Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health will be hosting a zero suicide community outreach event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Salina Senior Center, 420 E. Ferry St., in Salina, Okla. Stop by for an evening full of cultural demonstrations and traditional and seasonal foods. Giveaways and door prizes will also be distributed. Bring family and friends to enjoy a great evening and learn more about the services and programs available from Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health. A free dinner will also be served. For more information, please contact James Bywater at 539-234-3565 or james-bywater@cherokee.org.
August 4
Watch and take part in a variety of traditional games every Friday this summer at the Cherokee Capitol Square, 101 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email info@visitcherokee.com or call 877-779-6977 for more information. The events are free to the public.
August 5
Cherokee Nation is hosting a gathering in Salem, Ore., for at-large Cherokee citizens. Come out and visit with Cherokee Nation leaders and take part in cultural activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River Road Park Shelter, 3045 River Road N. Tribal Registration will be on site for photo IDs and citizenship applications. Education Services and Cherokee Vote will also be in attendance to assist citizens. For lunch, we will be having a potluck. Please bring a dish, according to the first letter of your last name. A-G: Main Dish H-N: Side Dish O-S: Desserts T-Z: Drinks/Paper Goods. For questions, please call 918-207-4963.
August 6
Cherokee Nation is hosting a gathering in Puyallup, Wash., for at-large Cherokee citizens. Come out and visit with Cherokee Nation leaders and take part in cultural activities from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian. Tribal Registration will be on site for photo IDs and citizenship applications. Education Services and Cherokee Vote will also be in attendance to assist citizens. For lunch, we will be having a potluck. Please bring a dish, according to the first letter of your last name. A-G: Main Dish H-N: Side Dish O-S: Desserts T-Z: Drinks/Paper Goods. For questions, please call 918-207-4963.
August 8
Ribbon Shirt Class: Cherokee textile artist Eva Cantrell will be teaching how to make your very own ribbon shirt at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expert guidance is provided to each participant as they work and learn how to measure, cut and sew a custom ribbon shirt that they are free to take home. The cost of the class is $25 and space is limited. Learn more, including materials that you will need to bring, and sign up at https://shop.visitcherokeenation.com/collections/cultural-classes/products/08-08-2023-make-your-own-ribbon-shirt
August 9
Looking for a job with the Cherokee Nation? Cherokee Nation Human Resources will be conducting open job interviews from 10 a.m. to noon in Vinita at the Vinita Health Center, 27371 S. 4410 Road. A range of positions are open, and all interested candidates are encouraged to attend. While a résumé is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged to bring one along. For more information, please contact Human Resources by calling 918-772-4278 or by emailing penny-holmes@cherokee.org.
August 10
Back to school: Today is the first day of school for students at Sequoyah High School and the Cherokee Immersion School in Tahlequah. Freshman orientation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
All fluent Cherokee speakers are invited to this free monthly luncheon held from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every second Thursday of the month and hosted by the Cherokee Nation Language Department at the Durbin Feeling Langauge Center in Tahlequah. For more information, please call 918-207-4901 or email language@cherokee.org.August 11
View the opening of a collection unlike any other — with exquisite, original and authentic art crafted by Cherokee artists — at the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show. The opening awards reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Gallery at Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah. This annual show brings together over 65 artists in a celebration of Cherokee heritage and culture. Be among the first to view and purchase authentic beadwork, basketry, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, traditional arts and visual arts. For more information, contact 877-779-6977 or go to visitcherokeenation.com.
Watch and take part in a variety of traditional games every Friday this summer at the Cherokee Capitol Square, 101 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email info@visitcherokee.com or call 877-779-6977 for more information. The events are free to the public.
August 12
Cherokee Nation is hosting a gathering in Oklahoma City for at-large Cherokee citizens. Come out and visit with Cherokee Nation leaders and take part in cultural activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market, 311 S. Klein Ave., second floor. Tribal Registration will be on site for photo IDs and citizenship applications. Education Services and Cherokee Vote will also be in attendance to assist citizens. For lunch, we will be having a potluck. Please bring a dish, according to the first letter of your last name. A-G: Main Dish H-N: Side Dish O-S: Desserts T-Z: Drinks/Paper Goods. For questions, please call 918-207-4963.
Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In: Stop by the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to see dozens of vintage planes touching down on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip along the beautiful grounds. Visitors can view the planes, talk with the pilots and even enjoy the classic car show during the day’s festivities. Breakfast and lunch can be purchased on site from a variety of food trucks. Commemorative T-shirts and hats also will be available for purchase. Please bring your own lawn chairs to this event. In conjunction with the fly-in, the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch will hold its Seventh Annual Day of Remembrance with other regional airports around the country. The day commemorates not only the loss of Will and Wiley, but all aviation enthusiasts who lost their lives pursuing their passion. The moment of silence and commemoration will take place at 10:00 a.m. This event is free, open to the public, and will be held at 9502 E. 380 Road in Oolagah, Okla.
The Cherokee Homecoming Art Show, which features all-Cherokee art and artists, begins today and runs through Sept. 9 at The Gallery in Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah. This annual event is a showcase of traditional and contemporary Cherokee art in celebration of our shared heritage and culture. This event is free and open to the public. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact 877-779-6977 or go to visitcherokeenation.com.
August 14
Inauguration & Swearing-In Ceremony: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner will be sworn in for their second term at 10 a.m. at the Chota Conference Center at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave., in Tahlequah, along with a number of Council of the Cherokee Nation members. The inauguration ceremony is open to the public and all are invited, and as many guests as possible will be accommodated in the main seating area. An overflow space will also be available for guests to watch the inauguration being live-streamed. Parking and overflow parking will be available, with shuttles available all day. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be available on the Cherokee Nation’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
August 16
Ready to live a tobacco-free life? Cherokee Nation is offering a free, six-week tobacco cessation course that will be taught virtually on Wednesdays. A noon class will be taught by Pawnee Kingfisher and a 5:30 p.m. class will be taught by Steven Hatcher. You do not have to be Native American to enroll, but you must be 18 years or older. Please contact Cherokee Nation Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kasey Dirteater-Elliott at 918-316-1977 or 918-772-4196 to sign up.
Looking for a job with the Cherokee Nation? Cherokee Nation Human Resources will be conducting open job interviews from 10 a.m. to noon in Muskogee at the Three Rivers Health Center, 1001 S. 41st St. East. A range of positions are open, and all interested candidates are encouraged to attend. While a résumé is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged to bring one along. For more information, please contact Human Resources by calling 918-772-4278 or by emailing penny-holmes@cherokee.org.
August 17
Ribbon Skirt Class: Cherokee textile artist Matt Anderson will be teaching how to make your very own ribbon skirt at the Cherokee National Prison Museum in Tahlequah from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expert guidance is provided to each participant as they work and learn how to measure, cut and sew a custom ribbon skirt that they are free to take home. The cost of the class is $25 and space is limited. Learn more, including materials that you will need to bring, and sign up at https://shop.visitcherokeenation.com/collections/cultural-classes/products/08-17-2023-make-your-own-ribbon-skirt-class
Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health will be hosting a zero suicide community outreach event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fairland Senior Center, 541 N. Main St., in Fairland, Okla. Stop by for an evening full of cultural demonstrations and traditional and seasonal foods. Giveaways and door prizes will also be distributed. Bring family and friends to enjoy a great evening and learn more about the services and programs available from Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health. A free dinner will also be served. For more information, please contact James Bywater at 539-234-3565 or james-bywater@cherokee.org.
August 18
Join us for the 2023 Little Cherokee Ambassador Competition at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship, 718 Pendleton St., in Tahlequah. The overall goal of the Little Cherokee Ambassadors is to begin instilling leadership skills that will help them eventually become leaders for the tribe. Participating in the Little Cherokee Ambassador event is intended to inspire Cherokee youth to achieve their dreams. They are also encouraged to “Lead by Example” and become self-sufficient, as well as gaining knowledge of their Cherokee heritage and beginning to recognize their history, culture and language. For more information, visit the Cherokee National Holiday website at https://thecherokeeholiday.com/cherokee-ambassadors/
Watch and take part in a variety of traditional games every Friday this summer at the Cherokee Capitol Square, 101 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email info@visitcherokee.com or call 877-779-6977 for more information. The events are free to the public.
August 19
Who will win the crown? Join us for the 2023 Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition and the Jr. Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship, 718 Pendleton St., in Tahlequah. Miss Cherokee and Jr. Miss serve as goodwill ambassadors and messengers promoting the government, history, language and culture of the Cherokee Nation. They are role models and are expected to display the best qualities of a young Cherokee woman during her reign. They attend various events throughout the Cherokee Nation, including community meetings, parades and school functions promoting her message. Miss Cherokee, as well as the first and second runners-up, receive a college scholarship. For more information, visit the Cherokee National Holiday website at https://thecherokeeholiday.com/cherokee-ambassadors/
Cherokee Nation is sharing its rich history and culture in a new class, “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience.” Join us in Phoenix, Ariz., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at 111 E. Taylor St. The class is the first in a developing program and offers a timeline of Cherokee history and events with an emphasis on traditional Cherokee arts, culture and oral history from pre-European contact through present day. “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience” is free and open to the public with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be presented a certificate of completion at the end of the class. For a full list of available dates or to register for an upcoming course, please go to VisitCherokeeNation.com or call 918-986-8839. Additional dates and locations will be added throughout the year.
August 22
Cherokee Nation is sharing its rich history and culture in a new class, “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience.” Join us in Nowata from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through Sept. 19 at the No-We-Ta Cherokee Community Center, 1003 Lenape Drive. The class is the first in a developing program and offers a timeline of Cherokee history and events with an emphasis on traditional Cherokee arts, culture and oral history from pre-European contact through present day. “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience” is free and open to the public with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be presented a certificate of completion at the end of the class. For a full list of available dates or to register for an upcoming course, please go to VisitCherokeeNation.com or call 918-986-8839. Additional dates and locations will be added throughout the year.
August 23
Looking for a job with the Cherokee Nation? Cherokee Nation Human Resources will be conducting open job interviews from 10 a.m. to noon in Sallisaw at Redbird Smith Health Center, 301 S. JT Stites Blvd. A range of positions are open, and all interested candidates are encouraged to attend. While a résumé is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged to bring one along. For more information, please contact Human Resources by calling 918-772-4278 or by emailing penny-holmes@cherokee.org.
August 24
Cherokee Nation and the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be holding a blood drive at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah. This event is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Tsa-La-Gi Community Room. Donors will receive a T-shirt. For more information, please contact OBI at 877-340-8777, Patricia Hawk at 539-234-1817 or Community Health Nursing at 539-234-1816.
Cherokee Nation is sharing its rich history and culture in a new class, “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience.” Join us in Westville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 21 at the Mid County Community Organization, 75371 US-59 Highway. The class is the first in a developing program and offers a timeline of Cherokee history and events with an emphasis on traditional Cherokee arts, culture and oral history from pre-European contact through present day. “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience” is free and open to the public with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be presented a certificate of completion at the end of the class. For a full list of available dates or to register for an upcoming course, please go to VisitCherokeeNation.com or call 918-986-8839. Additional dates and locations will be added throughout the year.
August 25
Softball Fast Pitch and Co-Ed Tournament: Sluggers, hurlers, sprinters and golden gloves — get ready. Bring your favorite all-stars and take the field the weekend before Cherokee National Holiday! This three-day tournament will take place at the Sequoyah Sports Complex in Tahlequah beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. The deadline to enter your team into this tournament is Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. There is an entry fee associated with this tournament for teams, but spectators can watch for free. For more information, for inquiries or to enter the tournament, please contact: Coordinator Crystal Bogle at 918-316-1940 or crystal-bogle@cherokee.org or Kandi Shell at 918-453-5200 or Kandi-Shell@cherokee.org. Learn more at thecherokeeholiday.com.
Watch and take part in a variety of traditional games every Friday this summer at the Cherokee Capitol Square, 101 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email info@visitcherokee.com or call 877-779-6977 for more information. The events are free to the public.
August 26
Lake Vian Trail Run: Join the Cherokee Nation Wings Program for this 5K race beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Armstrong Park, 1 mile north of Vian on Highway 82. Medals awarded to Top 3 in standard USATF age-gender groups. The race is free to members of the Wings Program, but is also open to non-members for a fee. There will also be a 1K fun run beginning at 7 a.m., and there is also a virtual 5K option. Packet pickup and race day registration will start at 6 a.m. and end at 6:45 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Vian Community Foundation. For more information or to register, go to https://runsignup.com/lakeviantrailrun or contact Isaac Barnoskie at isaac-barnoskie@cherokee.org or 918-772-8379.
12 vs. 12 Co-Ed Stickball Tournament: Get a jump-start on Cherokee National Holiday by stopping by this tournament that takes place one week before the annual celebration. This tournament is free for spectators, open to the public and will take place at the Sequoyah High School Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. Teams must enter by August 4. 1st place: $2,000, 2nd place: $1,200 and 3rd place: $800. To enter, please contact Tonya Wapskineh at tswapskineh@gmail.com. Learn more at thecherokeeholiday.com.
Stop by One Fire Field near the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah beginning at 10 a.m. to witness the Traditional Native Games Championship. All summer long, athletes from communities across the reservation have been competing for coveted spots in this champsionship for blowgun, chunkey, cornstalk shoot, hatchet throw, horseshoes and marbles. The top three competitors from each community have been invited to play in the championship. This event is free for spectators. Learn more at thecherokeeholiday.com.
Cherokee Nation is sharing its rich history and culture in a new class, “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience.” Join us in San Antonio, Texas, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Universal City United Methodist Church, 90 Winn Ave. The class is the first in a developing program and offers a timeline of Cherokee history and events with an emphasis on traditional Cherokee arts, culture and oral history from pre-European contact through present day. “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience” is free and open to the public with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be presented a certificate of completion at the end of the class. For a full list of available dates or to register for an upcoming course, please go to VisitCherokeeNation.com or call 918-986-8839. Additional dates and locations will be added throughout the year.
August 31
The Cherokee National Holiday Art Show and Quilt Show both begin today for those of you who are ready to start the celebrations a little early. The 18th annual Cherokee Art Show & Sale is a four-day event honoring Native art and artists. Many participating artists are Cherokees who specialize in Southeastern art forms, and the show is open to all federally recognized Native American artists at all skill levels: from those who are just starting out in their careers to nationally known and award-winning artists. The annual quilt show features beautiful quilts, wall hangings, purses, clothing and all forms of handmade art. Both events will take place at the Chota Conference Center, 3307 Seven Clans Ave. in Tahlequah, and will take place 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. Learn more at thecherokeeholiday.com.
Looking Ahead
The Cherokee National Holiday, which occurs this year from Friday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 3, commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. It is an annual celebration of the shared history and heritage that draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. The 71st annual theme is “Building our Nation, Strengthening our Sovereignty.” The theme and art were created and designed to honor Cherokee Nation as a sovereign nation and to proclaim that Cherokees are a traditional people driving progress in a modern world and looking toward the future. From National Holiday favorites like traditional games and the inter-tribal powwow to new additions like a two-night music festival, there is something for everyone to celebrate Cherokee culture and to create cherished memories. Find a full schedule of events and learn more over at thecherokeeholiday.com!
Ongoing
The Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose presents “Dan Mink: Cherokee by Design.” A Cherokee National Treasure for graphic design, Dan Mink uses the imagery of his Cherokee ancestors to develop a visual identity for today’s Cherokee Nation. Best known for the striking motifs he creates for the annual Cherokee National Holiday, Dan also designed the insignias for key Cherokee Nation initiatives and legislation along with other iconography celebrating Cherokee history, culture and community. This exhibit, which runs through Oct. 7, includes examples from his vast body of work and memorabilia from his career. Admission to the museum is free and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Saline Courthouse Museum is located at 55870 S. 490 Road in Rose, Okla. For more information, email info@visitcherokee.com, call 877-779-6977 or go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
The “Jane Osti: A Legacy of Her Own” exhibit is on display now through October 29 at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita. One of the most awarded living Cherokee potters, Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti has led a distinguished career as an artist embracing Cherokee traditional pottery and its proliferation. This exhibit looks at her life, work and the artist who guided Osti through her expression of Indigenous Southeastern forms in clay — Anna Mitchell. Through her relationship with the Cherokee pottery revivalist, Osti found inspiration to create stunning, in-demand works of art that have brought her renown. More than two dozen pieces will be on display, including works available to the public for purchase. Admission is free and the welcome center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
The “Advocate-in-Chief: The Life of William Potter Ross” exhibit is on display through January 27, 2024, at the John Ross Museum in Park Hill. William Potter Ross was a Cherokee scholar, journalist, merchant, representative and leader who had the distinction of becoming Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief twice before Oklahoma statehood, though never by a popular vote of the Cherokee people. This exhibit looks at the life of Ross — a nephew of Principal Chief John Ross — who became the first editor of the Cherokee Advocate newspaper, a Cherokee Nation delegate and an eloquent leader who struggled in turbulent times. Admission to the museum is free and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
