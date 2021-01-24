Cherokee Nation reopens COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program Jan. 25

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation reopens its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program on Monday to help qualified Cherokee citizens economically affected by COVID-19.
The tribe is adding an additional $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to bolster the program and reach even more Cherokee households.
The application must be completed online and can be found at www.cherokee.org beginning Monday.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. first announced late last summer that the Cherokee Nation was injecting $5 million of federal relief funds into the tribe’s Human Services department to help Cherokee citizens economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional $7 million will help qualifying Cherokees impacted by COVID-19 who are unable to meet financial needs due to the pandemic with up to $500 per household based on individual needs. There is no income limit. Applications will be taken until Dec. 1, 2021 or until funds for the program have been expended.
“The federal government’s last-minute decision in late December to give tribes more time to use those federal CARES Act funds to assist tribal citizens has allowed us to reopen this program and to add the additional funding,” Hoskin said.
Preference will be given to qualifying Cherokee citizens who were age 18 and older as of Jan. 1, 2021, living in the Cherokee Nation reservation who can demonstrate an emergency need due to COVID-19. Applicants cannot have received funds through the same COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program through the tribe’s Human Services department within the last six months.
The online application can be found by clicking the red COVID-19 Emergency Assistance graphic at www.cherokee.org. Cherokees needing assistance with the online application or who have questions about eligibility can call (918) 453-5464 during normal business hours Monday-Friday.
Funding to those who qualify will be processed electronically or by paper check after application information has been verified. Incomplete or incorrect information on an application can lead to delayed processing.
Commented
