Cherokee Nation sees 14 percent increase in car tag sales

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation’s Motor Vehicle tags year-to-date sales has increased by 14 percent compared to March 2020, said the tax commission administrator.
The tribe offers car tag renewals online, which helped during the pandemic, and also with job reopenings that may have spurred the increase said Cherokee Nation Tax Commission Administrator Sharon Swepston.
The increase means more money for public schools, road improvements and law enforcement since 38 percent of gross car tag revenue goes to the public schools, 20 percent of gross car tag revenue goes to roads and bridges, and 20 percent to law enforcement within the Cherokee Nation’s Reservation.
"Since 2002, the revenue generated from our car tag sales has substantially contributed to classrooms and students, helped our community roadways and law enforcement with the equipment they need to keep citizens safe. The last year’s revenue from car tags will be even more beneficial to continuing that effort,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said.
Since the Cherokee Nation first began offering its car tag program in 2002, the tribe has sold nearly 475,000 motor vehicle tags and over 16,000 boat tags, generating revenue that is invested into tribal programs including nearly $70 million into education, more than $30 million into roads and bridges, and nearly $6 million to law enforcement.
"Not only is displaying a Cherokee Nation car tag a way tribal citizens can take pride in their heritage or their tribe, but citizens can also take pride in knowing they contributed to their communities by purchasing or renewing their Cherokee Nation motor vehicle tags,” Swepston said.
The Cherokee Nation provides all motor vehicle tags including commercial vehicles, farm trucks, military service, personalized and specialty tags, physically disabled, as well as RV and travel trailers.
The Cherokee Nation also operates tag offices in Adair, Catoosa, Collinsville, Jay, Sallisaw and Tahlequah. Tags can also be renewed online at https://tagoffice.cherokee.org.
