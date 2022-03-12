WASHINGTON — The U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on March 4: Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs, Tulsa, was awarded a share of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $249,720,634 for application of rapid development, rapid prototyping and systems integration in the development of product-based solutions in the combat integration and identification systems, ship and air integrated warfare systems, special communications mission solutions, air traffic control and landing systems, airborne systems integration and integrated command and control and intelligence. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland (5%); and various contractor locations within the continental U.S. (95%). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs awarded share of up to $249.7 Million Navy contract
- Submitted by Targeted News Service
