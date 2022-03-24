WASHINGTON — Cherokee nation System Solutions, Tulsa, won a federal contract award for $4,521,067 from the Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service, Fort Collins, Colorado, for Bio-Container Maintenance.
Cherokee Nation System Solutions wins $4.5M federal contract
