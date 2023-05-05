TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation is taking applications for the 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program that focuses on creating educational and leadership opportunities via summer job placement for young citizens of federally recognized tribes.
“As Cherokees, it is important for us to prioritize programs that provide our young citizens with the educational tools and experiences they need in order to prepare them for a successful future,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The Summer Youth Employment Program is a great opportunity for many to not only develop occupational and leadership skills, but to also take home a consistent paycheck in the process.”
Interested applicants can meet with a career specialist at any Cherokee Nation Career Services office throughout Northeast Oklahoma. Applications will be taken Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. The deadline to apply is May 19, and the program will run from June 12 to July 21.
“Cherokee Nation’s Summer Youth Employment Program has connected thousands of young Cherokees to great learning experiences that will carry with them for years and years to come,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
Applicants are required to be between the ages of 16 and 24, reside within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and be an enrolled citizen of a federally recognized tribe.
“The Summer Youth Employment Program was created to impact youth, ranging between the ages of 16 and 24 years old,” Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelly said. “The program will allow them the opportunity to learn marketable jobs and leadership skills via a summer job placement that could be used to successfully transition to eventual full-time employment. As a result of the program’s successful history, the Summer Youth Employment Program creates revenue within Cherokee Nation that allows the program to serve youth of all backgrounds, those considered at-risk and otherwise, throughout the course of the summer.”
The Summer Youth Employment Program now serves over 1,200 citizens throughout the 14-county reservation annually.
For more information about the Summer Youth Employment Program, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/career-services/employment-resources/summer-youth-employment-program/.
