Cherokee Nation taking proactive approaches to prepare for coronavirus

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High 77F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.