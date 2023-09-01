TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation will launch for the first time its Harm Reduction Mobile Van into the community Thursday which is also observed as International Drug Overdose Awareness Day.
Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health will begin offering mobile syringe services, wound care supplies, opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, and other harm reduction services at no cost to tribal and non-tribal citizens aged 18 and over living within the tribe’s reservation.
The mobile van will start in Vinita and later expand to more communities. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and other tribal leaders will gather for the launch.
The Cherokee Nation first launched its Harm Reduction program in Tahlequah in January and has served more than 440 people. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the state of Oklahoma, has one of the highest Hepatitis C prevalence rates in the United States with 56% of HCV cases due to injection drug use. Over 30 years of research indicates that Harm Reduction Syringe Service Programs are safe, effective, cost-saving, do not increase illegal drug use rates or crime, and reduce overdose death and the spread of viral hepatitis and HIV.
August 31 is also International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. According to experts, every five minutes, someone dies by overdose in America, with over 107,000 lives lost last year to the epidemic.
The Cherokee Nation is the federally-recognized government of the Cherokee people and has inherent sovereign status recognized by treaty and law. The seat of tribal government is the W.W. Keeler Complex near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capital of the Cherokee Nation. With more than 450,000 citizens, 11,000 employees and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and is the largest tribal nation in the United States.
