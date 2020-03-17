Cherokee Nation is actively working to strengthen operational efforts to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Following recommendations and safety protocols set out by the CDC and U.S. Public Health Service, starting Monday, all non-emergent appointments for optometry (including services at NSU), dental, audiology, radiology, physical therapy and elective surgery will be rescheduled to a later date.
Pharmacy prescriptions will be extended from 30 to 90 days, where appropriate, as determined by the medical provider. Patients are encouraged to use the pharmacy convenience options such as drive-through, online refills, phone ordering, and mail delivery to avoid unnecessary visits to the health centers.
Cherokee Nation citizens who have questions about their upcoming appointment should contact their Cherokee Nation Health Center.
