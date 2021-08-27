Cherokee Nation Treasurer Janees Taylor confirmed by Tribal Council

TAHLEQUAH — Janees Taylor was confirmed as the Cherokee Nation’s newest treasurer by the Council of the Cherokee Nation Thursday.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. nominated Taylor for the position on Aug. 9. She was unanimously confirmed by the Council Thursday. Taylor will transition into her new role as treasurer with the new 2022 fiscal year.
“Janees Taylor will oversee a $3 billion budget, the largest in the history of the Cherokee Nation, and oversee the spending of programs that will help countless of our Cherokee people recover through COVID-19 and continue to build up infrastructure within our tribe to benefit the next seven generations,” Hoskin said. “I’m thankful that the Tribal Council confirmed Janees and I look forward to her service and expertise.”
Taylor, of Pryor, served on Tribal Council for District 15, which includes parts of Mayes and Rogers counties, since 2013. She has chaired the Executive and Finance Committee. Taylor has a degree in accounting from Northeastern State University, passed the Certified Public Accountant exam and began a career in accounting in the private sector.
“I am looking forward to leading the financial resources team as Cherokee Nation continues to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a critical time for us to take care of our Cherokee citizens, and we are positioned to change our tribe in a way that makes the Cherokee Nation more self-sufficient than ever,” Taylor said. “My time on the Tribal Council has made me appreciate how Cherokee Nation uses funds to continually improve the lives of its citizens and the communities in which we are located. I am thankful that both Chief Hoskin and the Tribal Council have given me this opportunity to continue to serve my tribe in this new position as treasurer.”
Taylor will manage more than 100 employees in finance and related departments and oversee the proposed $3 billion fiscal year 2022 budget.
Taylor will succeed former Cherokee Nation Treasurer Tralynna Scott. Scott vacated the position to become Cherokee Nation Businesses’ chief economist and the Cherokee Nation’s Special Envoy to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
