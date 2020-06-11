Cherokee Nation welcomes new leadership to Education Services, Sequoyah High School

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation recently welcomed new leadership to its Education Services department and Sequoyah High School.
New leadership position changes include executive director of Education Services, deputy executive director of Education Services, Sequoyah High School superintendent, Sequoyah High School principal, Sequoyah High School head football coach and more.
“It’s always exciting to bring in talented leadership within our own Cherokee Nation citizens, who have a wealth of education leadership and a passion for seeing Native American students succeed,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Education has always been, and will always be a top priority of this administration, and these new additions will no doubt further our efforts to be among the top education providers and supporters in northeast Oklahoma.”
Among the new leadership is Corey Bunch, who will serve as the new executive director of Education Services. Bunch replaces former Executive Director of Education Services Ron Etheridge, who retired this year.
Bunch is a graduate of Northeastern State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in education as well as a master’s degree in school administration. He is a Cherokee Nation citizen with 12 years of experience as a teacher and educational administrator for public schools and for the Cherokee Nation, including Maryetta Public Schools and Sequoyah High School. Most recently, he worked as the superintendent for Zion Public Schools in Adair County.
In addition to his experience as a school administrator, Bunch worked for the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses in other leadership capacities. From 2009 to 2011 he also served the Cherokee Nation as the Deputy Director of Education Services.
Also included among the new leadership is Patrick Moore, a Cherokee Nation citizen who will serve as the new superintendent of Sequoyah Schools. Moore is a graduate of Northeastern State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He also received a master’s degree in educational administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He has more than 13 years of experience in education as a superintendent, principal, athletic director, teacher and coach.
Moore began his career in education at Sequoyah High School, completing his teaching internship in 2006.
Cherokee citizen Chad Hendricks has also been named Sequoyah High School head football coach. Hendricks is the former head football and track coach at Checotah High School.
Cherokee Nation Education Services oversees the tribe’s College Resource Center, Cultural Resource Center, ambassador and youth leadership programs, Johnson O’Malley Program, Early Childhood Unit, Cherokee Immersion Charter School as well as Sequoyah High School.
Other positions filled in Education Services and Sequoyah High School include the following:
Deputy Executive Director of Education Services Mark Vance, promoted from JOM director.
Sequoyah High School Principal Natalie Cloud, a former director of Central Academy and assistant principal at Tahlequah High School is slated to start June 15.
Education Services’ Johnson O’Malley Director Carolyn Allen, coming with more than 30 years of public school education, including more than 20 at Tahlequah Public Schools.
Senior Adviser of Education Aaron Emberton comes with guidance counseling and teaching experience from Carl Albert State College and is slated to start July 6.
A head boys basketball coach will also be named soon.
