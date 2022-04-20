Cherokee Nation Wings Fitness Program returns to in-person racing

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Public Health is offering a return to in-person racing for members of the Wings Fitness Program after altering its 2020 and 2021 race schedules to be completed virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel excited to be back in-person again, and we’ve had great feedback from our Wings members who are also excited to be back together after two years of not being able to enjoy the time that was spent on Saturdays with friends and family participating in Wings events,” said Cherokee Nation Public Health Director of Community Health Promotion Jeff Tucker, who helps oversee the program.
For participants who still want a virtual option this year, Cherokee Nation Public Health will continue to offer virtual racing for all of its 2022 races. Virtual racers have the option to run a 5K on their own and submit their time to the program to receive credit for it.
“The Cherokee Nation Public Health Wings program promotes access to physical activity opportunities, as well as good health and wellness among our Cherokee Nation citizens and communities,” Tucker said. “Our goal is to help bring everyone together so that individuals of all ages, families and communities can experience the health benefits of physical activity through walking and running.”
Cherokee Nation Public Health is continuing to closely monitor health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has the potential to change the 2022 race schedule to a virtual-only format. Announcements will be made prior to events if changes do occur because of COVID-19.
The Wings Fitness Program 2022 race schedule began with the first race in March and the second in April.
The remaining Wings 2022 race schedule includes:
Run for the Berries – May 14 – Stilwell
Beat the Heat 5K – June 4 – Salina
Huckleberry Run – July 2 – Jay
Lake Vian Trail Run – Aug. 27 – Vian
Cherokee Holiday Run – Sept. 3 – Tahlequah
Hornet 5K & Fun Run – Sept. 24 – Vinita
5K Run for Wellness-Kay Lane – Oct. 1 – Muskogee
Nowata 5K & Fun Run – Oct. 15 – Nowata
Will Rogers Memorial 5K – Nov. 5 – Claremore
Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K – Dec. 3 – Hulbert
For more information about the Wings Fitness Program, contact Tucker: (918) 453-5000, ext. 7070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.