DIAG 1
Alexander Dumas wrote in his novel “The Three Musketeers” about four musketeers. Near the end of the novel, D’Artagnan joins his three friends as a Musketeer. True to their chivalrous natures, one musketeer was sacrificed so as not give the story away.
In this week’s position, black has four musketeers: two rooks, a bishop and a knight. Like a true musketeer, one musketeer offers to sacrifice itself for the greater good. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s mating attack.
The white king is on the edge of the board, and black’s pieces are circling like hungry wolves. Black first fleches with rook to e4, checking white. If white accepts the rook sacrifice, black lunges at white with rook to g4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Irrespective of whether the white king flees to h3 or h5, black next mates with knight to f4.
Alternatively, white may decline the black rook’s noble sacrifice from e4 and retreat the black king to h5. Black parries with knight to f4, checking black. The white king is forced back to h4. Black next feints with knight to g2, creating a discovered double attack on white’s king (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
White's king retreats to h3 or h4 and black’s e4 rook thrusts a saber into the white king from h4 with the support of its knight.
The lesson this week is all for one and one for all.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
