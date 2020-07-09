Chess Corner: Antony and Cleopatra

Black to move and win
DIAG 1
“I shot a man with a paintball gun just to watch him dye,” so goes the colorful one-liner. The point being is that whether its paintball gun or a rifle or chess battery, each must be loaded before it can be fired. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Even though the material balance is close, black has a winning positional edge. Placing black’s queen on d8 or d6 would threaten white’s d1 square and a back door mate. Even better, though, is placing black’s queen on c6, which pressures white along the c6-g2 diagonal and mate on g2.
If white’s king runs to f1, white’s queen checks from g2 and forces black’s king to either e1 or e2. E1 is slightly better but loses promptly to queen h1 check. The black king must move to e2. Now black’s bishop faithfully partners with her queen to mate from f3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White’s best reply to queen to c6 is to block the bishop-queen battery along the c6-g2 diagonal with pawn to f3. Now black’s rook takes white’s bishop, as black’s position points a gun at white’s king.
The lesson this week is a bishop-queen battery can dominate a position as if they were Antony and Cleopatra.
