What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
The Meltwater Champions Chess Tour consists of 10 internet tournaments throughout the year, with a total prize fund of $1.5 million. They are knock-out style tournaments. Rapid time controls are primarily used, converting to blitz in the need of a tiebreaker. The first of these 10 tournaments began this past week.
Norway’s Magnus Carlsen defeated America’s Hikaru Nakamura in the finals. This week’s position is from one of their games. Nakamura is white; Carlsen, black. Here, Carlsen re-routed one of his pieces so as to overrun Nakamura with a king-side assault. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s knights are posted dangerously near white’s king. Here, Carlsen saw that re-routing his queen to the “h” file via f6 followed by the inevitable occupation of h4 and then h1 by the queen would overrun white’s king-side, which is what happened after Carlsen’s queen moved to f6. White responded with rook takes the pawn on d5, black’s queen then took the pawn on h4, white replied with bishop takes the e4 knight, and white’s queen checked from h1, forcing the white king to f2 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, Carlsen’s knight captured the white bishop on e4, checking white and forcing the white king back to e2. Carlsen’s queen next snatched white’s g2 pawn with check, forcing the king to d3. There were several ways to win at this point, with Carlsen opting to begin with the knight check from f2, which caused Nakamura to resign, as this wins material and threatens a hidden mate because of the combined pressure of the queen and rook on e3.
This week’s position shows that investing a move or two to re-route a piece can bear dividends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.