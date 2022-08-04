White to mate in 4
DIAG 1
Thaschus Caecilius Cyprianus (circa 250 A.D.) became the bishop of Carthage and is renowned for his writings. He was persecuted by Rome and later became a saint for his martyrdom. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
The white knight and queen have cornered the black king. Black threatens bishop takes knight, easing the pressure. But like the Bishop of Carthage before him, white’s bishop offers itself up to execution by checking black from h6.
Black has little choice but to accept the offer, which is followed by queen to h4, check, forcing the black king to g7. White’s queen checks from h7 with the support of its knight, forcing the king to f8 followed by queen to g8, checkmate (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If black had opted to decline the bishop sacrifice and retreat to h8, white’s queen moves to h4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black’s bishop cannot take white’s pesky knight without white’s queen recapturing and mating on g7. Meanwhile, white threatens bishop to f8, check, and then mate.
The lesson this week is blessed are the bishops.
