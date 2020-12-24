Chess Corner: Checkmated again

That Christmas morning the Grinch was deep asleep in his cave on top of Mt. Crumpit. Until that morning, his cave had been bare: no Christmas tree, no tinsel, no trappings and wrappings. Now after a long night, his cave was littered with presents, tinsel, wrappings and trappings from Whoville.
Unbeknownst to the Grinch, Cindy Lou had tracked the Grinch with her little legs that Christmas morning to the top of Mt. Crumpit. She entered his cave and was greeted by Max, who licked her face with affection. She surveyed the Cave, noted the presents and trappings, and walked up to the Grinch’s sleeping face.
Despite her diminutive size, Cindy Lou’s voice boomed in the Grinch’s ear: “You did not fix the Christmas tree lights. And you took everyone’s presents. That is not very nice.”
The Grinch’s left eye opened and then his right and took in the little girl hovering over his face. She paused, as the Grinch looked at her in disbelief. “By the way,” she added, “May I please have a glass of water, Mr. Grinch?”
Cindy Lou then ordered, “You need to take everything back, Mr. Grinch.”
“No,” the Grinch stated firmly. She again commanded him, and he again responded with, “No. No water, no presents. No.” For some time, neither side budged. It was a stand-off there in the cave, as it appeared negotiations might go into the afternoon. That’s when Grinch eyed a chess set poking out of its wrappings.
“I’ll tell you what, Little Girl . . . “
“That’s Cindy Lou to you, Mister,” she snapped back.
“I’ll tell what, Cindy Lou,” the Grinch offered with a mischievous grin, “If you can beat me in chess, I will not only return everything but I will join Whoville in its festivities. If not, then you go away and never bother me again about Christmas.“
Oh, our poor Grinch. Little did he know that our little Cindy Lou was a tactical wizard, who had been playing chess with her big brothers since she was the size of a peanut.
Since it was his cave, the Grinch insisted he play white, Cindy Lou, black. When they reached this week’s position, the Grinch said, “You are good, little girl, but not good enough. As you can see, my extra pawns are too much for you. I will take a draw and let you leave without losing. But not with the presents.”
Cindy Lou answered by moving a chess piece. What was her move?
Cindy Lou saw the hidden fork in the position and captured white’s knight on d4 with her bishop on f6, which the Grinch in turn took with his queen. Taking the knight was not an option because of the bishop’s pin along the d4-g1 diagonal.
And then as quick as you can say Cindy Lou’s name, she picked up her rook on c8 and snatched white’s rook on c1 (see next diagram).
The Grinch had not much choice, or else accept the loss of a whole rook, so he captured black’s rook on c8 with his rook on e1. As the Grinch pulled back from the chess board, he exclaimed “Oh no” as he watched in horror as Cindy Lou plopped her knight on e2, checking white’s king while attacking white’s queen.
The Grinch grinned and proclaimed, “Ok it’s all yours! But how are you going to get it all back to Whoville?”
“Not a problem,” replied Cindy Lou, stepping outside the cave and gesturing to all the children who had just reached the cave, “The town of Whoville will come to you. Come in everybody, the Grinch says everybody is welcome.”
Checkmated again by the little girl, thought the Grinch.
