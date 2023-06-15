The Norway 2023 chess tournament featured most of the world’s elite chess players. America’s Hikaru Nakamura won the tournament on the last day by defeating fellow American Fabiano Caruana, who placed second. India’s rising young star Gukesh Dommaraju placed third.
This week’s position from a tournament game between Norway’s Tari Aryan and France’s Alireza Firouzja. Tari is white; Firouzja, black. White mates in three by maneuvering his bishop and exploiting the cornered black king. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s winning attack.
White wins one of two ways. Moving the rook to f6 threatens mate. White mates with rook to f5 followed by bishop to f7. Black, however, can keep the respirator on with rook to a6 or knight to f4, which give up material to delay losing.
More efficient is bishop to e6. Irrespective of black’s move, white next moves the bishop to g4, checking black (see next diagram).
After the knight takes the bishop, the pawn retakes with checkmate, as the white rook controls the 6th rank.
The lesson this week is a cornered king is usually a dead king.
