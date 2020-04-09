Chess Corner: Crime and punishment

DIAG 1
The renowned chess master and author Aron Nimzovich once quipped, “The Passed Pawn is a criminal, who should be kept under lock and key. Mild measures, such as police surveillance, are not sufficient." In this week’s position white must keep a criminal under lock and key. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
White must not be greedy. Snatching black’s b7 pawn equalizes the material balance. However, it gives black a runaway passed pawn after black’s c6 pawn advances to c5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, black pushes its c5 toward its promotion square. The players exchange pawns on c4 and white’s king is too removed from the action to stop black’s advancing “c” pawn. White can also race its “a” pawn down board. But black will promote in time to force a queen trade on a8. This leaves white’s king again too far from the action to stop black’s king from gobbling up white pawns and promoting on the queen-side.
White’s best move is to move its b3 pawn to b4. This stops the black’s c6 pawn from moving to c5 with immunity. Now black initiates pressure on the queen-side with g6 to g5. After the pawn exchange on g5 we reach the following position (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
This is a complex endgame. Black has the edge with the extra pawn and its better placed king. White’s b4 pawn has handcuffed white’s c6 pawn, and now white’s king can take black’s b7 pawn. From here, black can draw easily with say king to d6 and hold the fort. Alternatively, black can go for the win by moving its king to e4 or moving its f5 pawn to f4.
The lesson this week is don’t let criminals escape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.