Black to move and win
DIAG 1
Deflection is a tactic that distracts a piece away from its duty or from a square. Even the lowly pawn may timely distract a piece. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s winning attack.
White’s pieces are cramped. This allows black to first strike with bishop to d3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
As things stand, black threatens to win the white bishop. White captures the black bishop on d3, but black’s rook checks from d1. The white king flees to g2, guarding its rook. Black in turn deflects the king away from its defense of the rook with pawn to h3 check, forcing the king away (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The lesson this week is that deflection is an important tactical tool.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
