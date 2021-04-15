Black to move and win
DIAG 1
In this week’s position, white’s king is exposed and has a fatally week hole in its position on c2. This leads to checkmate one way or another. Please try to find black’s winning move and the exchange sacrifice that overpowers black best defense.
Black’s bishop on b3 hovers dangerously close to the white king. This bishop controls the vital c2 square. Sliding the black queen to g6 coordinates the black queen and bishop on c2, threatening an immediate mate.
White can delay mate the longest by throwing pieces in front of black’s piece and spite checking black’s king with a queen sacrifice. The one defense to overcome is if white retreats its bishop to d1, defending c2 from invasion.
Black, like a runaway train, cannot be stopped, as black’s rook takes white’s bishop with check (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
After the white rook captures the black rook, black’s queen leaps on c2, mating white.
The lesson this week is to be careful of holes, you may fall in.
