What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
In the Chess Tour Finals, America’s Hikaru Nakamura is playing World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. As of Aug. 17, 2020, the match was even with three more rounds to go. This week’s position is from one of their games.
Here, Nakamura is white; Carlsen, black. Nakamura has just sacrificed his knight on c6 for black’s f6 pawn. This allows Nakamura to penetrate Carlsen’s king-side. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
A strong move is bishop to c3 forming a bishop-queen battery along the c3-h8 diagonal. Even better, though, is knight to g4. This threatens knight to h6 mate and forces black to defend with bishop to f8. White then maneuvers the knight on g4 to e5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The knight threatens black’s queen and supports its queen’s incursion onto f7, penetrating deep into black’s king-side. Black cannot both save the queen and defend the 7th rank so to prevent an imminent checkmate.
For example, if the black queen moves to d6, white’s queen checks from f7. The black king retreats to h8. White now advances its h4 pawn to h5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The white pawn is preparing to break open the “h” file for its rook. If, for instance, black’s g6 pawn takes white’s h5 pawn, white’s rook captures on h5, pinning black’s h7 pawn, and threatening knight to g6, checkmate.
Alternatively, if black retreats its knight to d8 after the pawn advance to h5, threatening white’s queen, white’s knight checks from g6. If black’s h7 pawn takes the knight on g6, white’s h5 pawn recaptures on g6 with the discovered rook check, which leads to checkmate.
If black’s queen instead takes the knight on g6, white’s h5 pawn takes black’s queen. Black’s knight next takes white’s queen; white’s rook checks from h7 with the support of its g6 pawn. The black king moves to g8. White’s g6 pawn captures white’s knight on f7 with check. This forces the black king to take white’s rook, but white’s f7 pawn takes black’s rook on e8 and promotes (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
The lesson this week is do not invite an enemy queen into your king-side. She is not your friend. It’s like letting a vampire into your home.
