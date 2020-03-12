DIAG 1
This week’s position is about the endgame strategy of “having the opposition.” That is, for instance, your opponent has to move his king or a pawn, always to your opponent’s detriment. You have the opposition. Here, white has two good moves that prevent white from losing and make it likely the game is drawn, because white thwarts black from having the opposition. See if you can find both.
The critical feature of the position is pressure on g3. The wrong response to this pressure is to advance the g3 pawn to g4. Now black secures the opposition with king to d5 and threatens to penetrate white’s position via d4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white moves its king to e3, which is the most direct reply to black’s kd5, black’s king steps over to e5. Now white has the move and black has the opposition (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
White’s king-side pawns are locked and its b2 pawn cannot move without being captured. Either way, the white king moves the black king penetrates white’s position via d4 or f4 and white is in trouble.
If white moves its king to e2 instead, black’s moves its king to e4 instead. Black has the opposition and, however, the white king retreats and black’s king further invades white’s position.
The simplest move in this week’s position is for white’s g3 pawn to relieve the pressure by immediately capturing black’s h4 pawn. Black’s g5 pawn then takes white’s pawn on h4. White’s king advances toward the center with either ke3 or kf3. Because of the white’s king proximity to the center, it is easy to defend against black’s king invading white’s territory.
Alternatively, white could also reply to the pressure on g3 by advancing its king to f3. This move prevents losing because of the theme of opposition and because, in the event that both players engage in a pawn promotion race, the game is drawn with correct play. It’s not hard to calculate but why bother when the immediate exchange on h4 is simpler and easier to count if need be.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
