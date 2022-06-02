What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
In this week’s position, white is escorting its passed pawn on a5 home. Black can escape with a draw by complicating the position and creating a passed pawn of its own. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black must act quickly, or else white will promote its a5 pawn. Black creates complications and threatens an even more dangerous passed pawn by advancing its pawn on f4 to f3. From f3, white’s g2 pawn is threatened. If white is forced to stop black’s new g2 pawn from promoting, then it will lose its “a” pawn.
White has two basic replies to pawn to f3. First, white may capture the pawn on f3 with its g2 pawn. Black’s g4 pawn next takes white’s h3 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Thwarting black’s h3 pawn will necessitate white abandoning its “a” pawn. Because of the doubled pawns and rooks, the game should end in a draw.
The second option is for white to move its rook to a4. The trick here is black moves its g4 pawn to g3, followed by white’s rook checking from g4. Black’s king defends its h4 pawn and moves to h5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, white’s f2 pawn takes black’s g3 pawn. This prevents black’s g3 pawn from capturing on f2, which would reach f1 and promote because white’s rook cannot occupy g1 without being taken by black’s f2 pawn.
After white takes on g3, black replies with its f3 pawn capturing the white pawn on g2, which forces white to have its g3 pawn take on h4, so that the white rook thwarts black’s g2 pawn’s advance (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Despite being down two pawns, black should draw in this position. The black rook perpetually checks white or threatens its a5 pawn. If the white king locks itself with its pawn on the “a” file, black’s rook holds the fort, as white’s doubled pawns on the edge of the board are weak.
In fact, in this position white’s two pawn edge is largely nullified because all the pawns are on the edge of the board. When a pawn is on the “h” or “a” file, a king or a rook, for example, cannot swing beside the pawn on either side, using the two files on either side to maneuver accordingly. This is why the white king cannot escort its a5 pawn home.
The lesson this week is that endgames are tricky.
