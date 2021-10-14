Black to move and win
DIAG 1
The Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was a series of tournaments beginning in 2020 and ending in October of this year. The World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen won the Tour, while Teimour Radjabov placed second.
Radjabov placed second in part because he did the almost impossible and defeated Carlsen in a game. This week’s position is from that game. Carlsen is white; Radjabov, black. Here, Radjbov uses a mating threat along the “g” file to win material and the game. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s rook-queen battery along the “g” file is ominous. But Carlsen is holding on. To break on through, black moves its knight to e4, seemingly losing the knight to white’s bishop. However, if white captures the knight, Radjabov puts a knife to Carlsen’s throat and mates with queen to g1 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Thus, Radjabov’s knight forked white’s queen and rook with impunity. After the white queen retreated and Radjabov won the exchange of knight for rook, Radjabov advanced his c5 pawn to c4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Carlsen saw that with the power imbalance either the pawn would promote or Radjabov would deliver checkmate, and so resigned.
The lesson this week is that a fork is best used when it has a knife to back it up.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.