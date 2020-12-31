Chess Corner: Good squares look bad

Around 430 B.C., Sparta’s navy destroyed Athens’ navy and implemented a blockade, compelling Athens’ surrender. White, too, has a blockade of sorts, as white’s king and pawn trap the black king against the 8th rank. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
In addition to black’s badly placed king, so, too, is its rook badly placed on the 8th rank. It is vulnerable to a skewer. While white’s king and pawn maintain the shore, white swings its rook over to the other side of the island on a7, threatening rook to a8, checkmate. Any move by the black rook results in mate. This forces black’s king to flee to e8.
White’s rook next checks from a8, pushing the black king to f7 (see next diagram).
White trades rooks on g8 and advances its pawn to d8, promoting to a queen.
The lesson this week is that blockades make good squares look bad.
