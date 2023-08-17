The top three finishers at this year’s World Chess Cup, which runs until August 24th, qualify for three of the eight spots at the Candidates’ Tournament, which determines the next challenger to the reigning World Chess Champion Liren Ding.
This year’s tournament has featured the emergence of young talent from India. Three teenagers from India have reached the quarterfinals: Gukesh, D. (17); Pragnanandha, R. (18), and Erigais, A. (19).
This week’s position is from Gukesh’s game against Russia’ Esipenko, A. Gukesh is white; Esipenko, black. Here, Gukesh used good table manners and it served him well. With this in mind please try to find white’s winning move.
The position is roughly equal, but black’s bishop pair is slightly superior to white’s knight and bishop as the two bishops together control many more squares. However, black has unwittingly served on a platter a dish that is eaten with a fork.
That is, Gukesh checked black from f8 with his knight, forking the black king and its d7 bishop. The black king moves to g8 and white’s knight captures black’s bishop. (see next diagram).
As you can see, Gukesh was most fork-tunate.
Gukesh is now the 7th ranked highest player in the world. In the quarterfinals, Gukesh faces M. Carlsen, who has been the world’s top ranked player for the past decade. The present then versus the future, you might say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.