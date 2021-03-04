Chess Corner: Good versus bad

What is black’s best move?
In chess, we speak of good pieces and bad pieces. This is not a moral judgment, but rather objective evaluation of a piece’s value largely based on their activity in the game. This week’s position illustrates a good knight versus a bad bishop. With this in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
White’s bishop is entombed by its own pieces. This is a bad bishop. By contrast, black has a good knight. As black’s best move is knight to c3 (see next diagram).
Black threatens mate with queen takes bishop. The white king is forced to flee to e3 or e1. Either way, white loses the knight with check: if e3, knight takes bishop, check; if e1, queen takes bishop, check. Both lines lead to checkmate.
It is important that white’s queen does not have a check. If so, then black may not be able to pause in its attack, as the queen may be able to secure a perpetual check. Hence, even if black pauses for a moment in its assault, white is still lost.
The lesson this week is to try and raise good pieces.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
