White to move and win
DIAG 1
“Set your house in order,” advises the Bible. In this week’s position, black’s house is in disorder. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move and attack.
There is a giant hole in black’s king side on g7 and the doors are wide open on f6 and h6. Meanwhile, like errant children, black’s pieces are assembled on the queen-side, having fun overrunning white’s queen-side. Black’s pressure would be decisive but for the fact that they have forsaken their king.
White’s army is ready to strike and hops its knight from g3 to h5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If black captures the knight, white’s rook slides over to g3 and mate cannot be stopped on g7 or g8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black’s best reply to knight to h5 is to advance its f7 pawn to f5, blocking the white bishop’s line of fire and allowing its queen to guard g7 and h7. White takes the pawn on f5 with en passant and secures an overwhelming position laced with mating threats (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
The lesson this week is read your Bible.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
