Chess Corner: In your sights

White to move and win
Opposing aircraft in aerial dogfight have to anticipate each aircraft’s high rate of speed. Enemy aircraft will likely not politely stay still for a shot. Deflection shooting refers to this anticipation and means aiming ahead of moving target. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack in this week’s position.
Black has seemingly piled on pressure with a rook-queen battery against white’s bishop. White eliminates the threat by having the bishop step to the side on c4 and check black. If the black queen takes white’s bishop, white’s queen wins black’s rook with check and next mates black from f8 after the black king moves to g7.
Black must either retreat its king to h8 or g7. Retreating to g7 leads to the h8 line after white’s rook checks black from f7 (see next diagram).
Black’s king cannot retreat to g8 and allow the discovered check by the bishop. Thus the black king steps back to h8. Now white shoots with rook to f8 check. If the black rook takes white’s rook, white’s queen grabs black’s queen with check, as the black rook is deflected away from its protection of the queen.
Black’s best move is for its king to flee black to g7. White’s rook on f8 next takes black’s rook on d8. After black’s queen takes white’s bishop, white’s queen checks from d4 (see next diagram).
The queen check forces a queen trade on d4. From here, white easily wins a rook versus bishop endgame.
The lesson this week is anticipation. Expect what you see in your sights to move, and be ready.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
