Chess Corner: Knight of the long diagonal

There are short and long diagonals on a chess board. Longer diagonals by definition contain more territory. More territory gives rise to more tactical possibilities. With this in mind, please try and find black winning attack.
White is vulnerable along the a7-g1 diagonal, especially the white king rests on g1. l and is pressured by black’s bishop on f6, which rests along the a1-h8 diagonal. These lines intersect on d4, where white’s knight sits.
Black first moves its queen to b6, pinning the knight on d4. The black queen and bishop on f6 threaten the white knight.
White is forced to relocate its knight on c3 to e2, supporting the d4 knight (see next diagram)
DIAG 2
Black exploits the pin by advancing its e6 pawn to e5. The knight is pinned and cannot escape. White’s best reply is to move the pawn on c2 to c3 and support the knight and the center, but it is too little, too late.
The lesson here is watch your diagonals, otherwise you may be pinned.
