Chess Corner: Lifting rooks

White to move and mate in 2
Two rooks working in tandem can rip open a position like a can opener. This week’s position illustrates how deadly the rook pair is. With this hint, please try to find white’s two move mate.
At a glance, it is easy to see that black’s position is poorly constructed. Black’s knight and a8 rook are out of play, while black’s g7 pawn is in danger, as white’s b7 rook dominates the 7th rank. Black’s a7 and c6 pawns are split, and its king has been run to the edge of the board.
White now quietly moves its c1 rook to c4 (see next diagram).
From here, black cannot stop rook to a4, mate. No move thwarts the parallel mate by white’s rooks. This kind of move is called a rook lift; that is, when a rook move up and over.
The lesson this week is, if you can, let your rooks do the lifting for you.
