Chess Corner: Look for things unseen

What to move and win
DIAG 1
In chess there are barriers – invisible boundaries that pieces cannot cross, go under or around. With this hint in mind, please find white’s best move in this week’s position and how it wins.
White is attempting to promote one of its two passed king-side pawns. Black’s bishop, however, pins white’s f5 pawn and tethers the white king to this pawn.
White checks with its bishop from b4. This pushes black’s king away from the f6 square and back to e8. Now white’s king hops onto f6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
An invisible wall now exists along the “f” file, which prevents the white king from crossing the “f” file and thwarting white’s advancing g5 pawn. Black’s bishop moves to e4 so as to turn a corner at d5 and influence the d5-g8 diagonal. Even so, white’s g5 pawn marches to g6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The black bishop responds by occupying d5. White’s king moves to g7. Despite black’s king and bishop’s fight for the f7 square, white’s pawns with the help of their liege will roll past f7. Black’s bishop may take one pawn but white’s other pawn will recapture and promote on f8.
The lesson this week is to look for things unseen.
