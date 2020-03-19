DIAG 1
All successful sacrifices in chess are compensated. Sometimes that means checkmate, sometimes that means a positional edge, and sometimes that means more firepower when the combination is unraveled. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.
White’s connected pawns on a6 and b5 break through when white’s rook takes black’s b6 pawn.
If black’s a7 pawn takes white’s rook, the white a6 pawn runs to a7. Black cannot stop the pawn from promoting to a queen.
Black can decline the rook and have its rook take white’s g2 pawn. Black’s rook then checks from b7 (rb7+) and soon snatches black’s a7 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
A natural reply to the black check is to move the black king to d6. But then white uncorks another trick: black’s b5 pawn advances to b6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
However black replies white soon promotes a pawn. This leaves after rb7+ black retreating its king to c8 as an option. White’s rook takes black’s pawn on a7.
Positionally, now black is crushed. The combination of the two, connected passed pawns deep into white’s position with a rook dominating the 7th rank creates a pawn roll that mates in time and/or recruits a new queen for white.
Alternatively, black can move its rook to f1. The point of this move is that the black rook can get behind the advancing white a6 pawn because access to the a1 square is not guarded by white’s king. White still checks from b7 and soon takes black’s a7 pawn. Again, the white rook bullies the black king, and the white king is close enough to actively support its pawns, as they are within reach of the finish line.
When a pawn promotes in chess, it is a little like a genie has granted a pawn her wish. The lesson this week is that sacrifices can make wishes come true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.