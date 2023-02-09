What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
On Dec. 1, 1966, in a Vietnamese jungle Lewis Abanese saw that his platoon was about to be ambushed. He singled-handedly thwarted the ambush at the cost of his life, albeit garnering posthumously Abanese the Medal of Honor. In this week’s position, black employs an analogous sacrifice that removes the defender. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Black has an extra pawn as well as an advanced pawn on f5. White’s knight takes the knees out from under black’s position with knight takes g6. Black’s pawn takes the white’s knight, removing the defender of black’s knight, and white next captures black’s knight (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, with correct play the game is drawn. Black has two basic responses. First, black can race its f5 pawn to f8. White indirectly neutralizes this by moving its king to d7 and escorting its e5 pawn to promotion. Both players will have a new queen in a drawn position.
Alternatively, black can move its king to e8, stopping the advance of white’s e5 pawn. White’s king moves to d5, keeping an eye on black’s f5 pawn and not giving it a chance to race unfettered to f8. The kings shuffle, as white maintains the opposition, as neither player can make progress.
The lesson this week is that medals should be awarded to knights who sacrifice themselves.
