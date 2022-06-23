What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
The Chess Candidates Tournament is a double round robin tournament among the world’s top eight players for the right to play the World Chess Champion for the crown. It runs from June 16-July 7. After the first three rounds, America’s Fabiano Caruana and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi took an early lead. Both players have previously won the Candidates Tournament only to then lose to Magnus Carlsen in the championship match.
In the third round, America’s Hikaru Nakamura escaped elegantly against France’s Alireza Firouzja with a draw. He used his own threats to capture white’s pawns and force a draw. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
"In chess, it is nearly impossible to mate with a king and bishop or knight, MUCH LESS a pure king and bishop versus a king and knight ending." This is called having insufficient mating material and the game is deemed drawn.
Here, Nakamura designed a plan to accomplish just that. First, he pushed his b5 pawn and forced white to capture it with its a3 pawn. Next, Nakamura advanced his a4 pawn to a3, threatening promotion and forcing Firouzja to retreat his bishop to c1. Black then captures white’s b4 pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Nakamura is leveraging his “a” pawn as a means to both simplify the queen-side and give the black knight a way to run to f4 so as to capture white’s pawns with the knight and king. The black “a” pawn lures the white bishop from its vigilance over f4.
White has one of two best replies but capturing the pawn is not one of them, as that allows a knight fork on c2. Firouja opted for king to d2 and Nakamura ran his knight back to d5, where it is one hop from f4 and gobbling up white’s pawns.
DIAG 3
White cannot stop the knight from reaching f4 in time without losing and letting the black “a3” pawn promote. This is what played out and the game drawn.
The lesson this week is that there are more than a sufficient number of ways to escape trouble with a draw.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
