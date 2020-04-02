DIAG 1
The 2020 Candidates Tournament was scheduled for an eight-player chess double round-robin tournament to decide the challenger for the World Chess Championship. At the midway point on March 26, however, the tournament was postponed. The players were told to pack their bags and board a special flight to Amsterdam, because the Russian government had ordered no more air traffic in or out of the country.
The last round prior to the postponement pitted the two players at the top of the leader board against one another. Ian Nepomniachtchi (“Nepo”) of Russia was a full point ahead of Mazime Vachier-Lagrave (“MVL”), who in turn was half-a-point ahead of his three next closest rivals. Nepo and MVL’s game was a positional battle in which MVL deftly pressed Nepo on both the queen and king sides of the board.
MVL’s next move was simple and uncomplicated. It didn’t involve a specific tactical combination or maneuver. Instead, it allowed a piece to swing from one side of the board to other. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
A critical skirmish is occurring on b5-b6 where the rooks are facing each other. White wants black to initiate the rook trade so that its a4 pawn moves to a better square, b5, which would eliminate white’s having an isolated outside pawn on the “a” file.
In this way, white maintains its position on the queen-side. White does not initiate conflict and waits for reinforcements. White’s bishop on d2 has served its purpose on the king-side, as the king-side is also locked at the moment.
White’s best move is to move its bishop on d2 to c1. The bishop still provides extra support along the d2-g5 diagonal. But now it re-routes to a3 and provides additional pressure on the queen-side. Black’s best reply is to lift its king off the back rank and move to f2, as was played in the game (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White now pressures the queen-side. MVL will use this pressure to later swing back to the king-side and win. The lesson this week is to be prepared to shift your pieces from one side of the board to other and switch fronts as the game evolves.
