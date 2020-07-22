Black to mate in 2
DIAG 1
A single rook is a wolf. Two rooks are a pack. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s two move mating attack.
White’s rooks dominate the 7th rank. They are prepared to help escort white’s advanced queen-side pawns toward promotion, like mother wolves leading their pups to water. But black’s rooks have their own fangs.
First, black’s rook on f5 snaps at white’s king from g5. Because black’s knight prevents white’s king from escaping to f4 and f2, the white king flees to the “h” file. Now black’s other rook goes in for the kill and mates from h1 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
This is called a parallel mate. Sadly, there are no witty one-liners for parallel mates.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
