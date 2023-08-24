The story of the World Chess Cup this month is India’s 18-year-old rising star R. Praggnanandhaa (“Prag”). Prag is playing in the finals against the world’s highest rated chess player for the past decade, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen. On the way to finals, Prag defeated the number two and third rated players in world for a place in the finals (both Americans).
This week’s position is from Prag’s victory against America’s Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal. Prag is white; Caruana, black. While white’s a7 pawn is on the verge of promotion, black’s queen threatens a discovered attack after its c4 pawn advances to c3, placing it also on the verge of promotion. What is white’s best move as played by Prag?
The discovered check by the black queen threatens a draw by repetition. Prag, however, calculated precisely and saw that he could escape black’s checks. Moreover, he calculated that with two queens he could mate Caruana quickly. Very Pragmatic.
Thus, Prag promoted his a7 pawn to a queen. Caruana advanced his c4 pawn to c3 with a discovered check. Caruana checked Prag repeatedly until white’s king found a safe square on b7. Caruana further advanced his c3 pawn to c2 and one step away from promotion.
But this was too little, too late. Prag first checked Caruana by sliding the queen on a8 to f8. The black king fled to g5 (see next diagram).
Can you see how white checkmates black in two moves? First, white’s queen checks from g7. The black king is forced to h5 or h4. White’s other queen now joins the attack and mates from g4 with the support of the other queen.
As of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Prag drew Carlsen in the first game of the finals. Irrespective of the outcome in the finals, Prag has qualified for the 8 person Candidate’s Tournament, which determines the challenger to the reigning world chess champion next year.
