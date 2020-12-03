Chess Corner: Quick strikes

In this week’s position, black’s material advantage is pitted against white’s positional edge. White proves its edge is decisive. With that hint in mind please to try to find white’s winning move.
Black’s two extra pawns might otherwise win but for white’s knight’s taking black’s knight on d5. If black wins back the knight by capturing white’s knight on d5, white advances its c5 pawn to c4, checking black (see next diagram).
From here, the black king retreats, and white’s king escorts the c6 pawn to c8 in two more moves. This is too fast for black’s pawns to race down the board. White’s queen gobbles up black’s pawns and wins.
Black can accept the loss of the knight. Except now, white has a decisive material advantage, as the knight picks off black’s pawns.
The lesson this week is that the endgame is often a promotion race, so look for quick strikes into the end zone.
