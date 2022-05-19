What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
In this week’s position white’s bishop has just captured black’s bishop on d5. Black can recover the bishop by simply recapturing on d5 with either its pawn on c6 or its rook on d7. This, however, loses a pawn, as white’s doubled rooks storm the d5 square.
Black’s best move combines the power of the rooks with a pin. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Doubled rooks are generally considered more powerful than a queen. Here, black’s best move is to quietly – without all the fireworks of pawn or rook takes bishop — double its rooks and slide the rook on b8 to d8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
This creates a pin, as any retreat by the white bishop is met with black’s d7 rook winning a rook on d2, winning the exchange in effect.
After rook to d8, white’s best reply is not to move the bishop out of harm’s way but to slide one rook over to f1 or f2, tying the d7 rook down, but forsaking the bishop to black’s pawn.
The lesson this week is sometimes the quietest moves are the best.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.