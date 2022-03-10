White to move and win
The International Chess Federation Grand Prix consists of three tournaments between February and April. Each player competes in two of the three tournaments. The top two finishers qualify for two of the eight candidates’ spots. The Candidates Tournament determines who will play the reigning World Chess Champion for the title.
America’s Hikaru Nakamura won the first tournament in Berlin. The second tournament is underway in Belgrade. This week’s position is from Alexei Shirov’s game against Vladimir Fedoseev. Shirov is white; Fedoseev, black.
Shirov is a 50-year-old veteran who is renowned for his attacking genius. From here, Shirov’s next move caused Fedoseev to resign. With this hint in mind, please try to find white's winning attack.
Both kings are vulnerable, but white’s rook on the 7th rank creates tactical possibilities. White indirectly employs the rook against black’s king by moving its bishop to c3. Now the rook and bishop target black’s bishop on g7.
If black’s captures white’s bishop with its g7 bishop, then white’s queen jumps onto f7, threatening mate (see next diagram).
All black can do is throw pieces at white, as the rook-queen battery on the 7th rank is overpowering.
Alternatively, black could try and defend with rook to g8, protecting the bishop. White’s rook then takes black’s bishop. Black must retake with its rook. White’s queen again jumps onto f7 (see next diagram)
Now the bishop pin along the a1-h8 diagonal is decisive. Black can delay the inevitable by sacrificing its queen.
The week’s position illustrates the importance of dominating the 7th rank (or the 2nd rank) and value of placing a pin on top of that.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
