The World Chess Cup is a major, knockout format chess tournament with a large prize fund. The top finishers qualify for a spot in the eight person candidates tournament, which determines the next challenger to the world chess champion. The tournament ends on August 24th. There is an Open Section and a Woman’s Section.
This week’s position is from Anna Muzychuk game against Anna Ushenina in the Women’s Section. Muzychuk is white; Ushenina, black. Both are Ukrainian and both wield threats against one another in a complicated, tactical position. Even so, a pawn will lead them. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s winning combination.
Black’s knight threatens white’s queen, as white’s rooks threaten black’s rooks on the back rank. White’s queen, however, has full range of the 3rd rank, like an orangutang in a tree. This permits white to first advance its h5 pawn to h6, checking black. The king retreats to f8, because if the black king moves to g8 or h8, white’s rooks will explode on e8 and mate black.
White’s queen then extends herself and slides across the board and checks from a3 (see next diagram).
Black can block the check with a pawn, but that doesn’t stop the attack. Black blocks the check with its rook which is recaptured by white’s rook, which is supported by both its queen and remaining rook. White has won a piece and now threatens a discovered check. Ushenina thus resigned (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is never underestimate the reach of a woman.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
