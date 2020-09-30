The “d” file in this week’s position is loaded with heavy artillery. Like two armies facing each other across a bridge, white and black each have a loaded queen-rook battery. White, however, has a sniper. With this hint in mind, please try and find white’s winning attack.
Both sides are vulnerable on their back rank. If white retreats its queen from black’s rook, black bursts open the “d” file and mates on d1.
White’s queen instead charges the black rook on d6. After the black queen takes the white queen, white’s rook takes the black queen.
Here, we have a rook showdown, as black’s rook on d8 faces white’s rook on d6. The point is if the black rook captures white’s rook, white’s rook on c4 mates from c8, like a sniper from the trees. Black’s rook, thus, must retreat, and in so doing, concedes to white the extra rook.
The lesson this week is that sometimes charging headlong into an obstacle is best. Legal caveat: this is not sound legal advice.
