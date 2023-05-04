The World Chess Championship was tied after 14 hard fought games, which sent the match into the tiebreaker the next day with faster time controls. The first tiebreaker consisted of four games of which the players drew the first three.
In game four, Ding Liren, who had the black pieces, found himself in a repeating position in which Ian "Nepo" Nepomniachtchi was in effect offering another draw. This would send the match into another round of tiebreakers which Ding sought to avoid. Instead of accepting the draw, Ding opted to not repeat moves and played for the win.
This week’s position is from the position of that game after 45 moves with little time on the clock. Nepo’s queen is checking black, as the white queen has shuffled back and forth between d5 and e4, checking black, and as the black king twice moved back and forth between g8 and h7 in response to those checks. A third repetition would have been a draw.
Ding then chose to play for the win. Objectively, the position is still equal after Ding’s next move but it created winning chances if Nepo erred. Please try to find Ding’s surprising move and the correct reply to Ding’s move.
A general principle of chess is that pins are effective tactical weapons and that players should both seek to cause pins and avoid pins. The new World Chess Champion, Ding Liren, took exception to this rule and blocked Nepo’s check with rook to g6, pinning his own rook to his king (see next diagram).
The black rook pressures white’s king-side. White’s best play is to attack the rook with pawn to h4. However, Nepo erred and moved his queen to f5. Pawn to h4 instead is one move from threatening the white rook. This forces black to defend and is likely still a draw. But queen to f5 was too slow and it allowed black’s c5 pawn to advance to c4. Black’s two outside pawns are now lethal, and White is in trouble.
This time Nepo played pawn to h4 but a move too late. Ding responded with queen to d3, offering a queen trade. Nepo declined the trade and moved his queen to f3, which Ding attacked with rook to f6. The white queen fled to g4 and Ding again advanced his pawn from c4 to c3 (see next diagram).
Here, the extra pawn and two advanced outside pawns are overwhelming and Nepo resigned after another 17 moves.
The former World Champion Magnus Carlsen stated of Ding’s aggressive rook to g6 blocking white’s check, “Self-pinning for immortality.”
