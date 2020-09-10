Chess Corner: Shelter from the storm

The signs of a brewing thunderstorm are towering clouds, dark skies and distant rumbles. White’s bishop pair and queen tower over black’s king-side. White’s rook on f3 rumbles in the distance. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
Lightening strikes with the c4 bishop’s sacrifice. This bishop captures black’s a6 pawn. If black takes the bishop with its b7 pawn, white’s queen recaptures on a6 with check. Black has two options, both lose.
Blocking the check by moving the rook to b7 gives two knock-options. Either rook to c3 or queen to a8, check, e.g. black king to d7, white queen takes b7 , check, etc. (see next diagram).
If after white’s queen checks from a6 , black could also retreat its king to b8. This is worse than blocking the check with the black rook because white slides its rook over to a3. Black must give up its rook to white’s bishop on a7 so that the black king can escape checkmate by fleeing to c7. White in turn overruns black (see next diagram).
Black’s best reply to bishop takes a6 is to move its knight to e6. But black’s position is still precarious after either rook to a3 or the more demonstrative queen takes c6, check, with the b7 pawn cross pinned (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is that sometimes there is no shelter from the storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.